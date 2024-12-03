Left Menu

Delhi Government Steps In to Support Construction Workers Amid Pollution Crisis

The Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 8,000 to over 90,000 construction workers affected by a construction ban due to severe air pollution. This decision follows a Supreme Court directive and will benefit registered workers who self-certify their employment. Verification will ensure funds reach deserving beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to alleviate the financial woes faced by construction workers due to a recent construction ban in Delhi, the government has pledged to disburse Rs 8,000 to over 90,000 registered workers. The city imposed the ban to combat rising pollution levels, aiming to safeguard public health amidst the environmental crisis.

The initiative was ratified during a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, led by Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma. This comes as a response to a Supreme Court order directing that subsistence allowances be paid to eligible workers who had been left without work.

Eligible workers will receive this financial relief through direct bank transfers to ensure transparency and accountability. The board will conduct physical verification of beneficiaries, utilizing a bilingual online portal for authentication purposes. This proactive measure seeks to ensure that aid reaches the workers who need it most during this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

