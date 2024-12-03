Delhi Government Steps In to Support Construction Workers Amid Pollution Crisis

In a bid to alleviate the financial woes faced by construction workers due to a recent construction ban in Delhi, the government has pledged to disburse Rs 8,000 to over 90,000 registered workers. The city imposed the ban to combat rising pollution levels, aiming to safeguard public health amidst the environmental crisis.

The initiative was ratified during a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, led by Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma. This comes as a response to a Supreme Court order directing that subsistence allowances be paid to eligible workers who had been left without work.

Eligible workers will receive this financial relief through direct bank transfers to ensure transparency and accountability. The board will conduct physical verification of beneficiaries, utilizing a bilingual online portal for authentication purposes. This proactive measure seeks to ensure that aid reaches the workers who need it most during this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)