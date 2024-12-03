Left Menu

India Leads Global Call to Action: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' for Climate Change

India emphasized the importance of healthy land for regional stability and invited nations to join PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. At the UN Conference on Desertification, Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted India's efforts in combating land degradation, promoting biodiversity, and implementing eco-friendly lifestyles.

Updated: 03-12-2024 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has underscored the significance of healthy land for regional stability and urged global participation in its 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This call to action was made during the 16th UN Conference on Desertification, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav delivered India's stance, stressing the importance of combatting land degradation and promoting biodiversity through traditional eco-friendly practices. He detailed how India's comprehensive approach aligns with the COP16 goals, aiming to enhance drought resilience and restore ecosystems.

Highlighting the 'Plant for Mother' campaign, Yadav revealed India's ambitious target of planting 140 crore trees by 2025. He emphasized the need for community involvement and the role of technology and financial support in achieving sustainable solutions to land degradation and migration challenges.

