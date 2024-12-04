Left Menu

Stranded Sea Turtles Surge: A Battle Against Climate Change

Rising global temperatures are trapping more endangered sea turtles in the chilly waters of New England, leading to a surge in rescues by the New England Aquarium. These reptiles, predominantly Kemp's ridley turtles, face life-threatening conditions but receive crucial care at a Quincy, Massachusetts, turtle hospital.

The warming of the planet is creating perilous conditions for sea turtles along New England's coast, with rescues increasing dramatically over the past two decades. The New England Aquarium, located in Quincy, Massachusetts, has become a refuge for these endangered creatures.

As temperatures cool, sea turtles entering Cape Cod Bay find themselves trapped by the peninsula. Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the aquarium, attributes this crisis to climate change, noting that more than 200 young turtles are currently in care, mainly due to cold-stunning.

These juveniles, mostly critically endangered Kemp's ridley turtles, often arrive at the hospital suffering from illnesses like pneumonia or sepsis. Despite the dire initial condition, around 80% survive, thanks to the efforts of the dedicated team aiming to safely return them to the wild.

