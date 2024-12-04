Left Menu

Mumbai Welcomes Unseasonal Rains Amid Cyclone Fengal's Influence

Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra experienced light rain and cloudy skies, influenced by cyclone Fengal, with temperatures remaining above 25°C. Observatories recorded temperature variations, highlighting slight changes in weather patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai and various regions of Maharashtra witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday, as the city experienced temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius.

The city has been under cloudy skies since Tuesday, according to reports.

The India Meteorological Department noted that the Colaba observatory in South Mumbai registered a minimum temperature of 25.8°C, while the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded 25.5°C.

The rains were attributed to 'moisture incursion' caused by cyclone Fengal, the IMD confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

