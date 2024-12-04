Mumbai Welcomes Unseasonal Rains Amid Cyclone Fengal's Influence

Mumbai and various regions of Maharashtra witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday, as the city experienced temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius.

The city has been under cloudy skies since Tuesday, according to reports.

The India Meteorological Department noted that the Colaba observatory in South Mumbai registered a minimum temperature of 25.8°C, while the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded 25.5°C.

The rains were attributed to 'moisture incursion' caused by cyclone Fengal, the IMD confirmed.

