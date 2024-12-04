ISRO's Rescheduled Launch of ESA's Proba-3: A Leap in Solar Exploration
ISRO has rescheduled the launch of ESA's Proba-3 satellite due to an anomaly in its propulsion system. The launch, intended to study the Sun's corona, is now set for December 5, 2024. This mission involves two satellites maintaining precise formation to observe solar phenomena.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellite after detecting an anomaly just minutes before the initial countdown. Originally scheduled for early Wednesday afternoon, the much-anticipated solar study mission will now take place on Thursday.
According to ESA's Director General Josef Aschbacher, the anomaly was found in the redundant propulsion system of the Coronagraph spacecraft. Currently, scientists are diligently working to uncover the cause of the malfunction, employing possible software solutions to ensure the launch proceeds as rescheduled.
The Proba-3 mission, hailed as a unique initiative, comprises dual satellites designed to fly in tandem to study the Sun's corona. The launch also marks a significant step for ISRO following its successful Aditya-L1 mission. Commercially backed by NewSpace India Ltd, Proba-3 is set to provide insightful data on solar activity.
