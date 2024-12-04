Meghalaya Embarks on First Ropeway Project to Boost Tourism

In a significant move to bolster tourism infrastructure, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has kick-started the construction of the state's first passenger ropeway project in Shillong.

This ambitious Rs 175-crore project, developed in partnership with the French firm POMA, aims to address the challenges of urban transport and congestion.

The CM emphasized the importance of community cooperation for the project's success, highlighting its potential to boost local revenue and enhance connectivity to tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)