Left Menu

Signature Global's Expansion: Noida Ventures and Stalled Projects Rejuvenation

Signature Global aims to expand its presence in Noida and Greater Noida, focusing on acquiring land and rejuvenating stalled housing projects. The company targets a significant sales increase in Delhi-NCR and plans multiple launches worth Rs 50,000 crore, eyeing a 25% annual growth in sales bookings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:40 IST
Signature Global's Expansion: Noida Ventures and Stalled Projects Rejuvenation
housing projects Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global, a prominent real estate firm, is in pursuit of land in Noida and Greater Noida as part of its expansion strategy. The company is exploring stalled housing projects, provided these ventures don't involve legacy litigations.

Listed in 2023, Signature Global has a robust foothold in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR. Founder Pradeep Aggarwal shared plans to participate in upcoming land auctions in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway, while underlining a co-development policy to rejuvenate paused projects.

Despite sufficient land reserves in Gurugram, Signature Global plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to tap into burgeoning consumer demand. With a target to increase sales bookings by 25% annually, the firm is confident in achieving Rs 10,000 crore in sales this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024