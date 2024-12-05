Signature Global's Expansion: Noida Ventures and Stalled Projects Rejuvenation

Signature Global, a prominent real estate firm, is in pursuit of land in Noida and Greater Noida as part of its expansion strategy. The company is exploring stalled housing projects, provided these ventures don't involve legacy litigations.

Listed in 2023, Signature Global has a robust foothold in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR. Founder Pradeep Aggarwal shared plans to participate in upcoming land auctions in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway, while underlining a co-development policy to rejuvenate paused projects.

Despite sufficient land reserves in Gurugram, Signature Global plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to tap into burgeoning consumer demand. With a target to increase sales bookings by 25% annually, the firm is confident in achieving Rs 10,000 crore in sales this fiscal year.

