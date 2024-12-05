Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Leads India's Fight Against Climate Change

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted climate change as a significant challenge, emphasizing the state's proactive measures in combating it. He spoke at the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change meeting, detailing efforts such as creating 1.3 lakh water harvesting systems and promoting environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has described climate change as the most significant challenge modern society faces, asserting the state government's commitment to addressing it. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change meeting, Stalin underlined Tamil Nadu's emerging leadership in environmental preservation across India.

During his address, Stalin outlined the state's strategic action plan in alignment with climate change policy. A key achievement highlighted was the installation of over 1.3 lakh water harvesting systems over the last three years. The chief minister emphasized the dual importance of economic development and environmental protection in Tamil Nadu's governance approach.

Stalin also stressed the continuous efforts to raise awareness about environmental protection, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's dedication to sustainable development alongside substantial economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

