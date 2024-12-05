Green Signal for Noida Metro's Aqua Line Extension

The detailed project report (DPR) for extending Noida Metro's Aqua Line, connecting Sector 51 to Knowledge Park-V, has been submitted for final approval, officials announced on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet recently endorsed the modified DPR for the Rs 2,991.60 crore initiative, confirmed Lokesh M, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Describing the extension as pivotal in enhancing public transport infrastructure, Lokesh M emphasized its role in improving urban connectivity while easing traffic congestion.

The planned 17.435 km extension will introduce 11 new stations, including Sector 51, Sector 61, and Knowledge Park-V, amongst others.

Lokesh M noted that the project will interlink major areas in Noida and Greater Noida, alleviating road congestion along Vikas Marg and the Noida-Greater Noida Link Road. With a projected cost of Rs 2,991.60 crore, the extension is set to better connect Aqua and DMRC's Blue Line services.

(With inputs from agencies.)