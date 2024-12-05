Green Signal for Noida Metro's Aqua Line Extension
The Noida Metro's Aqua Line extension project, worth Rs 2,991.60 crore, from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park-V, aims to improve urban connectivity and ease congestion. Approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, the 17.435 km expansion includes 11 new stations, enhancing access to public transport.
- Country:
- India
The detailed project report (DPR) for extending Noida Metro's Aqua Line, connecting Sector 51 to Knowledge Park-V, has been submitted for final approval, officials announced on Thursday.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet recently endorsed the modified DPR for the Rs 2,991.60 crore initiative, confirmed Lokesh M, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).
Describing the extension as pivotal in enhancing public transport infrastructure, Lokesh M emphasized its role in improving urban connectivity while easing traffic congestion.
The planned 17.435 km extension will introduce 11 new stations, including Sector 51, Sector 61, and Knowledge Park-V, amongst others.
Lokesh M noted that the project will interlink major areas in Noida and Greater Noida, alleviating road congestion along Vikas Marg and the Noida-Greater Noida Link Road. With a projected cost of Rs 2,991.60 crore, the extension is set to better connect Aqua and DMRC's Blue Line services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: Leaders Urge High Voter Turnout
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls Kick Off Amid High Stakes
Bypoll Dynamic: A Closer Look at Uttar Pradesh's Assembly Elections
Electoral Unease: Allegations and Tensions in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
High-Stakes Bypoll Battle in Uttar Pradesh: Voter Turnout and Political Dynamics