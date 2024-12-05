Stubble Burning Penalties Drive Pollution Battle in Punjab & Haryana

In a bid to tackle the severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, the government has collected over Rs 1.47 crore in environmental compensation from farmers in Punjab and Haryana for burning stubble, according to a statement made in Parliament.

Highlighting the government's intensified efforts, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh reported inspections on thousands of agricultural fields that led to numerous penalties. The fines range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the size of farmland, targeting the root causes of the pollution crisis.

Despite these measures, stubble burning remains a major contributor to poor air quality, particularly in November. The practice aggravates pollution levels, with peak haze coinciding with the period of intensified agricultural burning in the neighboring states that adversely affects several regions, according to environmental analyses.

(With inputs from agencies.)