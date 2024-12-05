Delhi Breathes Easier as Pollution Restrictions Ease

The Centre's air quality panel has downgraded pollution control measures for Delhi-NCR, following an official order issued on Thursday.

The decision scales back restrictions to Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), lifting certain curbs on industries and eateries along with a coal and firewood ban.

Improvement in air quality index (AQI) levels led the Supreme Court to approve a relaxation of stringent restrictions, with cleaner air recorded for a second consecutive day at an AQI of 165.

(With inputs from agencies.)