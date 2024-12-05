Left Menu

Delhi Breathes Easier as Pollution Restrictions Ease

The air quality panel in Delhi-NCR has relaxed restrictive pollution control measures from stages 3 and 4 to stage 2, due to improved air quality index levels. The Supreme Court approved this easing, thus allowing certain industries and activities to resume under specified conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:51 IST
The Centre's air quality panel has downgraded pollution control measures for Delhi-NCR, following an official order issued on Thursday.

The decision scales back restrictions to Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), lifting certain curbs on industries and eateries along with a coal and firewood ban.

Improvement in air quality index (AQI) levels led the Supreme Court to approve a relaxation of stringent restrictions, with cleaner air recorded for a second consecutive day at an AQI of 165.

(With inputs from agencies.)

