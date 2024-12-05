Left Menu

Delhi: A Breath of Relief as Smog Lifts

Restrictions in northern India were eased after improved air quality led to a 'moderate' AQI reading in Delhi. The move followed a month of severe pollution that shuttered schools and offices. Continued efforts include traffic synchronization and monitoring air quality trends, especially with potential deteriorations on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:14 IST
India has relaxed certain restrictions in the north, enacted to tackle pollution, as air quality has seen significant improvement. The capital, Delhi, reported a 'moderate' AQI of 165, a remarkable change from the previous month's severe conditions.

In response to the climbing AQI levels from last month, authorities had implemented strict measures, closing schools and banning some construction activities. The Central Pollution Control Board had noted that AQI readings above 400 are hazardous, with significant risks to public health.

The easing of restrictions was announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, with continued measures such as mechanical street cleaning and traffic management. This decision follows a nod from the Supreme Court, while the Ministry of Earth Sciences warns of potential air quality decline later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

