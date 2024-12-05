Delhi: A Breath of Relief as Smog Lifts

India has relaxed certain restrictions in the north, enacted to tackle pollution, as air quality has seen significant improvement. The capital, Delhi, reported a 'moderate' AQI of 165, a remarkable change from the previous month's severe conditions.

In response to the climbing AQI levels from last month, authorities had implemented strict measures, closing schools and banning some construction activities. The Central Pollution Control Board had noted that AQI readings above 400 are hazardous, with significant risks to public health.

The easing of restrictions was announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, with continued measures such as mechanical street cleaning and traffic management. This decision follows a nod from the Supreme Court, while the Ministry of Earth Sciences warns of potential air quality decline later this week.

