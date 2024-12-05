Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Climate Initiatives

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscored climate change as a significant global challenge and assured that the state government is actively tackling it with various measures. The state is positioning itself as a leader in India for environmental conservation.

At the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, Stalin highlighted the government's multifaceted approach in line with climate policy. In just three years, they developed 1.3 lakh water harvesting structures, emphasizing both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Stalin credited public participation for the success of Tamil Nadu's climate initiatives. Programs like 'Meendum Manjappai' have boosted eco-conscious practices, while efforts are made to generate half of the state's energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)