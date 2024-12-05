Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Climate Initiatives

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin discusses steps to combat climate change. The state aims to generate 50% energy from renewables by 2030, and has introduced initiatives like the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Success is attributed to public participation and pioneering environmental policies.

Updated: 05-12-2024 22:28 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscored climate change as a significant global challenge and assured that the state government is actively tackling it with various measures. The state is positioning itself as a leader in India for environmental conservation.

At the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, Stalin highlighted the government's multifaceted approach in line with climate policy. In just three years, they developed 1.3 lakh water harvesting structures, emphasizing both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Stalin credited public participation for the success of Tamil Nadu's climate initiatives. Programs like 'Meendum Manjappai' have boosted eco-conscious practices, while efforts are made to generate half of the state's energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

