Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Climate Initiatives
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin discusses steps to combat climate change. The state aims to generate 50% energy from renewables by 2030, and has introduced initiatives like the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Success is attributed to public participation and pioneering environmental policies.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscored climate change as a significant global challenge and assured that the state government is actively tackling it with various measures. The state is positioning itself as a leader in India for environmental conservation.
At the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, Stalin highlighted the government's multifaceted approach in line with climate policy. In just three years, they developed 1.3 lakh water harvesting structures, emphasizing both economic growth and environmental sustainability.
Stalin credited public participation for the success of Tamil Nadu's climate initiatives. Programs like 'Meendum Manjappai' have boosted eco-conscious practices, while efforts are made to generate half of the state's energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership
Tehri Pumped Storage Plant: A Milestone in Renewable Energy
India and Australia Forge Strategic Renewable Energy Partnership
Datta Power Infra to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in Rajasthan's Renewable Energy
Billionaire Adani's Legal Turmoil: U.S. Fraud Charges Shake Renewable Energy Giant