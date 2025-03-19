Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Expands into Renewable Energy

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL), a diversified company, announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary dedicated to power and renewable energy initiatives on Wednesday.

This follows the company's recent disclosures about a 500 MW solar venture in Andhra Pradesh and a 1.2 GW solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra, reflecting a significant investment in green energy.

The new subsidiary, called Hazoor New & Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, is wholly owned by HMPL, with no other promoter or group companies holding any stake, as detailed in a regulatory filing. Initially, the focus will be on executing power and green energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)