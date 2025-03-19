Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Expands into Renewable Energy
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has created a new subsidiary, Hazoor New & Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, to handle power and renewable energy projects. This move aligns with their plans for sizable solar projects in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, emphasizing their focus on green energy initiatives.
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL), a diversified company, announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary dedicated to power and renewable energy initiatives on Wednesday.
This follows the company's recent disclosures about a 500 MW solar venture in Andhra Pradesh and a 1.2 GW solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra, reflecting a significant investment in green energy.
The new subsidiary, called Hazoor New & Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, is wholly owned by HMPL, with no other promoter or group companies holding any stake, as detailed in a regulatory filing. Initially, the focus will be on executing power and green energy projects.
