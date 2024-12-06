NASA's Artemis Delays: Lunar Mission Postponed to 2026

NASA has announced more delays in its ambitious Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon more than half a century after the iconic Apollo missions.

Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed that the next mission, featuring four astronauts in a lunar fly-around, is now targeted for April 2026, pushed back from an earlier 2025 schedule. The delay follows findings on heat shield damage from a previous test flight of the Orion capsule.

This development shifts NASA's timeline for a moon landing to at least 2027, altering the schedule of their lunar exploration race with China, set for 2030. The space agency is urging contractors, including SpaceX, to intensify their efforts to meet project deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)