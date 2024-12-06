Clear Skies and Chilly Mornings: Delhi's Air and Weather Update

For the third consecutive day, Delhi residents experienced clearer skies as the city's air quality index remained in the 'moderate' category, signaling improved atmospheric conditions on Friday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at 9 am registered at 187, a slight increase from the previous day's figure of 161. Out of 38 monitoring stations, 14 reported 'poor' air quality levels, while the remainder stayed within 'moderate' levels.

In terms of weather, the minimum temperature dropped to 8.5 degrees Celsius, registering as the coldest night of the season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly shallow fog for Friday, with the maximum temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)