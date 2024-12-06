Left Menu

Replica of Sanchi Stupa's gate made using scrap iron installed near Dr Ambedkar's statue in Indore

A replica of the southern gate of Sanchi Stupa, a famous Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, has been made using nearly one tonne of iron scrap and installed near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indore on his death anniversary.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:12 IST
Replica of Sanchi Stupa's gate made using scrap iron installed near Dr Ambedkar's statue in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

A replica of the southern gate of Sanchi Stupa, a famous Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, has been made using nearly one tonne of iron scrap and installed near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indore on his death anniversary. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava inaugurated the replica at the Geeta Bhavan intersection of the city on Friday.

The stupa at Sanchi in Raisen district is considered one of the oldest Buddhist monuments in the country and was built by emperor Ashoka. It is located around 40 km from Bhopal.

Bhargava said that the replica of the southern gate of the Sanchi stupa is 15 feet high, 10 feet wide and 1.60 feet thick.

''It was inspired by the 3 ''R'' (reduce, reuse and recycle) formula of waste management, due to which Indore has remained at the top in the National Cleanliness Survey of the central government for seven consecutive years,'' the mayor said.

About one tonne of scrap like iron sheets, iron pipes, old motorcycle chains and other parts, nuts-bolts, old wheelchairs and other iron items have been used to make the model, Bhargava said. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Kali Paltan area of Mhow near Indore as the son of British time military officer Ramji Maloji Sakpal and Bhimabai. He died on December 6, 1956 in New Delhi.

Ambedkar's death anniversary is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024