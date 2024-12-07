Revitalizing Ernakulam: A Smart City Makeover

On Saturday, senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar visited the newly inaugurated New Ernakulam Market Complex in Kochi, a significant development under the union government's Smart City Mission.

The project represents a major step in rejuvenating the city's century-old market, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for smart urban growth.

The three-story complex features 273 stalls, advanced air circulation, solar-powered lighting, and comprehensive waste management systems, including a capacity to process one ton of waste daily, reflecting its sustainable design.

