Revitalizing Ernakulam: A Smart City Makeover

Prakash Javadekar visited the newly inaugurated New Ernakulam Market Complex in Kochi, a prime component of India's Smart City Mission. This initiative, one of 71 under Kochi's project, boasts modern amenities like solar panels and waste management systems, aimed at revitalizing a century-old city market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:57 IST
On Saturday, senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar visited the newly inaugurated New Ernakulam Market Complex in Kochi, a significant development under the union government's Smart City Mission.

The project represents a major step in rejuvenating the city's century-old market, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for smart urban growth.

The three-story complex features 273 stalls, advanced air circulation, solar-powered lighting, and comprehensive waste management systems, including a capacity to process one ton of waste daily, reflecting its sustainable design.

