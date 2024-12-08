Left Menu

Bridging Progress: Assam's Transformative Infrastructure Leap

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, initiated a major infrastructure project with a ground-breaking ceremony for a bridge across the Brahmaputra River. This development, completable by 2028, aims to enhance regional connectivity. Sarma also launched schemes in the livestock sector, promoting agricultural growth under the CMSGUY program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:12 IST
Bridging Progress: Assam's Transformative Infrastructure Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ceremony, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded the 'bhumi pujan' for a 12.2-km bridge over the Brahmaputra, marking a significant step in connecting Sualkuchi and Palasbari. Scheduled for completion by June 2028, this Rs 3,197.20 crore project promises transformative regional connectivity.

Later, Sarma inaugurated new schemes in the livestock sector under the Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), distributing modern farming equipment to boost agricultural productivity in the Jalukbari constituency. The initiatives aim to double farm income and have already benefited around 2500 individuals with financial aid reaching Rs 10 crore.

The Chief Minister also celebrated Assam's cultural richness at an event by Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya, signaling a day of significant strides in both infrastructure and cultural development in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024