Bridging Progress: Assam's Transformative Infrastructure Leap

In a landmark ceremony, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded the 'bhumi pujan' for a 12.2-km bridge over the Brahmaputra, marking a significant step in connecting Sualkuchi and Palasbari. Scheduled for completion by June 2028, this Rs 3,197.20 crore project promises transformative regional connectivity.

Later, Sarma inaugurated new schemes in the livestock sector under the Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), distributing modern farming equipment to boost agricultural productivity in the Jalukbari constituency. The initiatives aim to double farm income and have already benefited around 2500 individuals with financial aid reaching Rs 10 crore.

The Chief Minister also celebrated Assam's cultural richness at an event by Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya, signaling a day of significant strides in both infrastructure and cultural development in the state.

