Earth's Drying Threat: A Call for Global Action

A UN report highlights how much of Earth's lands are drying, threatening plant and animal survival. Discussions at the Riyadh summit focus on combating desertification and managing droughts. Climate change, emissions from fossil fuels, and inefficient water use are major factors. Solutions include improved land practices and reforestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST
A recent UN report has sounded the alarm on the extensive drying of Earth's lands, posing significant risks to plant and animal life. The findings were unveiled at the UN summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where delegates are engaged in discussions to address desertification, a growing issue fueled by climate change.

The report indicates that over 75% of the world's land has experienced drier conditions over the last five decades. Experts warn that if current trends persist, nearly five billion people could be affected by the end of the century. The UN's chief scientist emphasized the potential for catastrophic impacts, urging immediate adaptation measures.

Talks in Riyadh are focused on how nations can better combat droughts and land degradation. Proposed solutions include improved water management and reforestation projects. The summit stresses that international cooperation is essential to develop lasting strategies for managing these environmental challenges.

