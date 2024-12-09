Blaze Engulfs Rajouri Garden Market: Panic Ensues

A fire erupted in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market on Monday, prompting a swift response from the authorities. The incident was reported at 2.01 pm near the Rajouri Garden Metro Station, as confirmed by Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services chief.

Ten fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Thick smoke covered the area, sparking panic among shopkeepers. Due to safety concerns, the area has been cordoned off to allow firefighting operations to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)