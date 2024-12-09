Fiery Fury: Mount Kanlaon's Sudden Eruption Forces Evacuations

A violent eruption from Mount Kanlaon in the Philippines sent a massive plume of ash and gas soaring up to three kilometers into the sky, forcing local residents to seek shelter. The volcanic activity on Monday caused alarm, yet thankfully resulted in no immediate casualties.

Central Negros island faced the brunt of the explosion. In response, authorities closed schools and enforced a nighttime curfew, as falling ash hindered visibility and raised health concerns. Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas of Canlaon city described the eruption as extremely loud, akin to the sound of a cannon.

The Philippines' Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has elevated the danger level to near its highest, warning of further hazardous activity. Villagers within a six-kilometer radius from the crater were evacuated, with over 100 people seeking refuge in emergency shelters. The country, located in the seismically active Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' faces high risks of volcanic activity and natural disasters.

