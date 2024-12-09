Left Menu

Fiery Fury: Mount Kanlaon's Sudden Eruption Forces Evacuations

Mount Kanlaon in the Philippines erupted, spewing ash and gases three kilometers high. No casualties have been reported, but villages experienced ashfalls, prompting school closures and curfews. Authorities raised the danger level, evacuating nearby residents due to the risk of further eruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:13 IST
A violent eruption from Mount Kanlaon in the Philippines sent a massive plume of ash and gas soaring up to three kilometers into the sky, forcing local residents to seek shelter. The volcanic activity on Monday caused alarm, yet thankfully resulted in no immediate casualties.

Central Negros island faced the brunt of the explosion. In response, authorities closed schools and enforced a nighttime curfew, as falling ash hindered visibility and raised health concerns. Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas of Canlaon city described the eruption as extremely loud, akin to the sound of a cannon.

The Philippines' Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has elevated the danger level to near its highest, warning of further hazardous activity. Villagers within a six-kilometer radius from the crater were evacuated, with over 100 people seeking refuge in emergency shelters. The country, located in the seismically active Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' faces high risks of volcanic activity and natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

