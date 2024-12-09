Delhi's Air Breaths Easier: A Temporary Respite from Poor Air Quality
Delhi's air quality improved to the 'moderate' category on Monday, marking the highest number of moderate air quality days recorded in December. Despite a recent sharp deterioration, the capital experienced its lowest daytime temperature this winter, with PM2.5 pollutants posing significant health risks.
Updated: 09-12-2024 19:57 IST
Delhi experienced a temporary improvement in air quality, as levels moved to the 'moderate' category on Monday. This marks the highest number of moderate days recorded in December, with four such days noted.
On the meteorological front, the capital recorded its lowest daytime temperature this winter, with highs at 21.6 degrees Celsius, significantly below normal.
Despite the better air quality, PM2.5 levels hovered around dangerous levels, posing health risks. Authorities noted that transport contributes significantly to these pollutants. Forecasts indicate air quality might degrade again to 'poor' levels soon.
