Migsun Group's Ambitious Expansion in Greater Noida: A New Mixed-Use Development

Migsun Group, a prominent realty firm, has successfully acquired a 3-acre plot in Greater Noida through an auction at a cost of Rs 160 crore. This strategic investment is poised for the development of a mixed-use project with both business suites and retail spaces.

According to Yash Miglani, Managing Director of Migsun Group, the project boasts a development potential of 10 lakh square feet and construction is scheduled to commence shortly. The investment was sourced internally, covering lease rent, registration, and taxes.

The company plans to employ a mix of sale and lease models to cater to the robust demand for both housing and commercial properties in Delhi-NCR. With ambitions of further expansion, Migsun is actively seeking additional land opportunities in the region.

