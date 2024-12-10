Left Menu

Delhi's New Zero Waste Colony Sets Benchmark for Sustainability

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a zero waste colony in Nizamuddin West, increasing the city's total to 591. The initiative focuses on advanced waste management and includes training and engagement programs to promote sustainable living and environmental responsibility among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:56 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken a significant step towards sustainable urban living by inaugurating a zero waste colony in Nizamuddin West. This development brings the total count of zero waste colonies in the city to 591, emphasizing the city's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Each zero waste colony is equipped with advanced waste management systems, including organic waste converters, composting machines, and solid waste management plants. These systems are designed to minimize the waste sent to landfills, establishing the colonies as models for sustainable living.

To further this initiative, the MCD organized a capacity-building program featuring street theatre and interactive workshops. These activities aim to educate residents on waste disposal, composting, and recycling techniques. Encouraging resident participation, the program seeks innovative solutions for improved waste management as part of a broader effort to create a cleaner and greener Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

