Paving the Path for Rajasthan's Future: Infrastructure Developments Unveiled
The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 focused on improving logistical efficiency, sustainable expressways, and industrial zones. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the importance of infrastructure for future generations. Gadkari announced nine major road projects in Rajasthan, costing Rs 30,000 crore.
At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, key topics discussed included logistical efficiency, sustainable expressways, and industrial zones near transport networks.
The session emphasized the need to boost operations and sustainability in the state's infrastructure sector. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma articulated a vision of development benefiting present and future generations.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed plans to advance infrastructure through nine road projects, spanning 800 kilometers, demonstrating the state's commitment to development. These initiatives, costing Rs 30,000 crore, include the Northern Jaipur Ring Road and the Jaipur-Kishangarh-Jodhpur to Amritsar Highway project.
