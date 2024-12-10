Left Menu

Amaravati's Infrastructure Expansion Gains Momentum

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned infrastructure works worth Rs 8,821 crore in Amaravati. Projects include roads in land-pooled parcels, trunk roads, and bungalows for judges and ministers. Tenders will be invited by December end.

  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has sanctioned a massive infrastructure development worth Rs 8,821 crore in Amaravati. This decision came under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the CRDA's 42nd meeting.

Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that the approved projects include trunk roads and other essential roads to be constructed in layouts. Specifically, Rs 3,807 crore has been allocated for roads in land parcels acquired through land pooling, Rs 4,521 crore for trunk roads, and Rs 492 crore for bungalows designated for judges and ministers.

According to Narayana, infrastructure plans involve the construction of 236 km of roads in the capital region villages like Nelapadu, Raayapudi, Anantavaram, and Dondapadu, alongside 97.5 km of the total 360 km trunk roads approved. Tenders for these projects are expected to be called by the end of December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

