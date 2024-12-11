India’s Space Sector Set for New Law Amidst Rapid Growth

The Indian government is drafting a new law aimed at structuring the burgeoning space sector, which has seen significant reforms over the past few years. Speaking on Wednesday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the notable contributions of private players in the satellite building and launching domain.

Singh updated the public on India's inaugural human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, which is advancing steadily. The minister announced that the first uncrewed mission is scheduled for an early launch next year, indicating promising progress.

With space sector reforms first announced in 2020, Singh remarked on India's ambition to capture a larger slice of the global space economy. The 2023 Indian Space Policy sets a comprehensive framework for these reforms, encouraging a substantial rise in space-related start-ups and increased innovation within the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)