The Indian government is developing a new law to regulate its rapidly growing space sector. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the progress of this sector, marked by significant reforms, private sector involvement, and upcoming missions like Gaganyaan. The policy aims to boost India's share in the global space economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:46 IST
India’s Space Sector Set for New Law Amidst Rapid Growth
National Space Day Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is drafting a new law aimed at structuring the burgeoning space sector, which has seen significant reforms over the past few years. Speaking on Wednesday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the notable contributions of private players in the satellite building and launching domain.

Singh updated the public on India's inaugural human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, which is advancing steadily. The minister announced that the first uncrewed mission is scheduled for an early launch next year, indicating promising progress.

With space sector reforms first announced in 2020, Singh remarked on India's ambition to capture a larger slice of the global space economy. The 2023 Indian Space Policy sets a comprehensive framework for these reforms, encouraging a substantial rise in space-related start-ups and increased innovation within the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

