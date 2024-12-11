Race Against Time: The Rescue of Aryan from Rajasthan Borewell

In Rajasthan's Dausa district, a tense rescue operation is underway after a five-year-old boy named Aryan fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell. More than 48 hours have passed since the incident occurred, prompting National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to intensify efforts to retrieve him.

One of the primary challenges facing rescuers involves creating a parallel borewell alongside the existing one. Commandant Yogesh Kumar explained that the depth of the nearby water level poses a significant risk, as it measures around 160 feet. Moreover, steam underground has prevented clear visual contact with the boy.

Despite these difficulties, the rescue team remains determined. Drilling equipment has reached 110 feet, and plans to extend to 150 feet—where Aryan is located—are in progress. Submersible pumps are in operation to address potential water threats, while safety remains a priority for staff involved in this complex rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)