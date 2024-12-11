Left Menu

HUDCO Partners with DDA for Urban Transformation

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has formalized a partnership with the Delhi Development Authority to offer consultancy services for various urban projects. The collaboration aims at bolstering residential, commercial, and institutional developments, emphasizing affordable housing and infrastructure growth in urban areas.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:25 IST
In a strategic move to accelerate urban development, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) will provide consultancy services to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). A recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two entities outlines plans for HUDCO to play a pivotal role in developing residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

The collaboration, formalized in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, emphasizes HUDCO's commitment to urban transformation. This partnership is expected to bring significant advancements in areas such as affordable housing projects, mixed-use developments, and infrastructure enhancements across the capital city.

Key to this partnership are the capacity-building programs HUDCO will organize for DDA officials. These initiatives aim to strengthen the expertise required for executing a variety of urban projects, prioritizing sustainable and efficient urban solutions.

