HUDCO Partners with DDA for Urban Transformation

In a strategic move to accelerate urban development, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) will provide consultancy services to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). A recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two entities outlines plans for HUDCO to play a pivotal role in developing residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

The collaboration, formalized in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, emphasizes HUDCO's commitment to urban transformation. This partnership is expected to bring significant advancements in areas such as affordable housing projects, mixed-use developments, and infrastructure enhancements across the capital city.

Key to this partnership are the capacity-building programs HUDCO will organize for DDA officials. These initiatives aim to strengthen the expertise required for executing a variety of urban projects, prioritizing sustainable and efficient urban solutions.

