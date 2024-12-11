Left Menu

California Wildfire: Celebrities Evacuate Amid Blaze

Weather improvements are expected to aid in combating the Franklin Fire in Southern California, which has forced 20,000 evacuations, including celebrities. The fire, fueled by Santa Ana winds, has burned over 6 square miles, threatened Malibu, and caused significant disruption, but conditions are set to improve.

The weather in Southern California is forecasted to improve this week, bringing a glimmer of hope to firefighters combating the wind-driven Franklin Fire. The blaze, which erupted late Monday, has forced evacuations of up to 20,000 residents, among them renowned performers Cher and Dick Van Dyke with his wife.

The Franklin Fire grew to over 6 square miles by Wednesday morning, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds reaching 40 mph, according to CalFire. While the worst of the winds have passed, gusty conditions will persist, especially in mountainous regions.

Malibu, famous for its stunning seaside bluffs and Hollywood allure, bore much of the devastation as flames menaced celebrity homes and local amenities. Despite a diminished fire activity, some areas remain in peril, with power outages affecting thousands and fears for local residents' homes and livelihoods lingering.

