Left Menu

Engine Fire Forces Delta Evacuation at Orlando Airport

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 experienced an engine fire at Orlando International Airport, prompting an evacuation via slides as it was preparing to depart for Atlanta. The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. and will be investigated by the FAA amidst growing concerns over aviation safety in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:45 IST
Engine Fire Forces Delta Evacuation at Orlando Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Delta Air Lines plane on Monday experienced an engine fire shortly after pushing back from the gate at Orlando International Airport. The incident forced passengers to evacuate using slides, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330, was poised to depart for Atlanta when the engine caught fire around 11:15 a.m. The FAA has confirmed that an investigation into the matter will take place.

This incident adds to a string of recent aviation safety concerns in the United States, drawing attention to the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining flight safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025