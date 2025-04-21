Engine Fire Forces Delta Evacuation at Orlando Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane on Monday experienced an engine fire shortly after pushing back from the gate at Orlando International Airport. The incident forced passengers to evacuate using slides, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330, was poised to depart for Atlanta when the engine caught fire around 11:15 a.m. The FAA has confirmed that an investigation into the matter will take place.

This incident adds to a string of recent aviation safety concerns in the United States, drawing attention to the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining flight safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)