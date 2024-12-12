Left Menu

Amaravati's Green Transformation: ADB's Role in India's New Capital

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $788.8 million loan for Andhra Pradesh to develop Amaravati as a sustainable and smart capital city. This initiative will enhance economic growth, provide jobs, and improve living conditions, with a focus on sustainability, gender equality, and smart technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:48 IST
Amaravati's Green Transformation: ADB's Role in India's New Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a $788.8 million loan for Andhra Pradesh to spearhead the development of Amaravati into a green and smart capital city. This significant financial backing is poised to offer world-class infrastructure in the region.

In a statement, the loan will be extended in Japanese yen, totaling 121.97 billion yen. The 'Amaravati Inclusive and Sustainable Capital City Development Programme' aims to convert Amaravati into a regional growth hub, enhancing local economic prospects, creating job opportunities, and elevating residents' living conditions.

ADB Country Director for India, Mio Oka, emphasized that this venture, in collaboration with other multilateral development banks, will provide global expertise to solidify a sustainable and vibrant capital city. This initiative seeks to attract anchor investors, stimulate private investment, and generate jobs, particularly focusing on women and the youth, while also supporting urban governance, public-private partnerships, and climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024