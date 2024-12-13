Left Menu

Chandak Group: Shaping Mumbai's Real Estate Landscape

Chandak Group, a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, is recognized among the top 10 developers in the city. With over 35 years of experience, it excels in constructing innovative and sustainable projects, greatly contributing to Mumbai's urban development and providing homes for over 10,000 families.

Mumbai-based Chandak Group has been recognized among the top 10 real estate developers according to a report by NoBroker. The developer, known for its architectural and lifestyle offerings, stands shoulder to shoulder with industry giants such as Shapoorji Pallonji and Godrej Properties.

With a legacy spanning more than 35 years, Chandak Group prides itself on delivering quality, innovative, and sustainable real estate solutions. Catering to both luxury and affordable segments, the group has garnered trust from numerous homebuyers by consistently providing projects with timely delivery and high standards.

The company's projects, spanning over 12 million square feet with a pipeline of 10 million plus square feet, highlight its significant role in Mumbai's urban growth. Strategically located developments like Highscape City emphasize sustainability, while new ventures promise to redefine luxury living in the city.

