Blaze in Barkot: A Fiery Night Leaves Destruction in Uttarkashi

A major fire in Uttarkashi's Barkot destroyed five shops and five houses, officials reported. The blaze erupted near Lakshmi Narayan Temple in the Purana Bazaar area early Friday morning. Fortunately, no casualties occurred as residents managed to escape. Local efforts prevented the fire from spreading further.

A devastating fire erupted in the early hours of Friday in Barkot, Uttarkashi, reducing five shops and as many homes to ashes, officials confirmed.

The incident took place near the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Purana Bazaar. Despite the calamity, the quick response from residents ensured there were no casualties.

According to the District Disaster Management Centre, the local community played a crucial role in extinguishing the fire and containing its spread, leaving the area scorched but sparing further damage.

