Blaze in Barkot: A Fiery Night Leaves Destruction in Uttarkashi

A devastating fire erupted in the early hours of Friday in Barkot, Uttarkashi, reducing five shops and as many homes to ashes, officials confirmed.

The incident took place near the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Purana Bazaar. Despite the calamity, the quick response from residents ensured there were no casualties.

According to the District Disaster Management Centre, the local community played a crucial role in extinguishing the fire and containing its spread, leaving the area scorched but sparing further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)