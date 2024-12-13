Blaze in Barkot: A Fiery Night Leaves Destruction in Uttarkashi
A major fire in Uttarkashi's Barkot destroyed five shops and five houses, officials reported. The blaze erupted near Lakshmi Narayan Temple in the Purana Bazaar area early Friday morning. Fortunately, no casualties occurred as residents managed to escape. Local efforts prevented the fire from spreading further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire erupted in the early hours of Friday in Barkot, Uttarkashi, reducing five shops and as many homes to ashes, officials confirmed.
The incident took place near the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Purana Bazaar. Despite the calamity, the quick response from residents ensured there were no casualties.
According to the District Disaster Management Centre, the local community played a crucial role in extinguishing the fire and containing its spread, leaving the area scorched but sparing further damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Uttarkashi
- Barkot
- Purana Bazaar
- disaster
- shops
- houses
- escape
- Lakshmi Narayan Temple
- locals
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DEI Workshops Under Scrutiny: Caste and Race Narratives Fuel Division
Indian Navy Activates Full-Scale Disaster Response as Cyclone Fengal Looms
eThekwini Municipality Launches Campaign to Ensure Food Safety in Informal Shops
Tragedy Strikes Again: Migrant Boat Disaster on Samos
Sharjah's Stellar Presence at Global Media Congress: AI, Arabic Content & Innovative Workshops