Tragic Road Accidents in Nagpur Claim Three Lives

In a tragic series of events, Nagpur city witnessed two deadly road accidents that claimed the lives of three people, including a 22-year-old college student, local police reported on Friday.

The first incident involved two men, identified as Lawrence Saman and Shankar Pandhari Gudadhe, who met with a fatal accident when their motorcycle crashed into a roadside cement pipe in Yashodhara Nagar. The accident occurred in the early hours at 2:47 am on Friday. Both men were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital due to severe head injuries.

In a separate incident, a young woman named Aanchal Tekchand Rahangdale lost her life when a speeding truck hit her bicycle from behind while she was returning home from tuition in the Jaripatka area. The accident happened around 7 pm on Thursday, and the truck driver fled the scene. The Jaripatka police have registered a case under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash or negligent driving, and an investigation is currently underway.

