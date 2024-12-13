Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents in Nagpur Claim Three Lives

In Nagpur city, two road accidents resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a young college student. Police have identified the victims as two men who collided with a cement pipe and a woman struck by a truck. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:11 IST
Tragic Road Accidents in Nagpur Claim Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, Nagpur city witnessed two deadly road accidents that claimed the lives of three people, including a 22-year-old college student, local police reported on Friday.

The first incident involved two men, identified as Lawrence Saman and Shankar Pandhari Gudadhe, who met with a fatal accident when their motorcycle crashed into a roadside cement pipe in Yashodhara Nagar. The accident occurred in the early hours at 2:47 am on Friday. Both men were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital due to severe head injuries.

In a separate incident, a young woman named Aanchal Tekchand Rahangdale lost her life when a speeding truck hit her bicycle from behind while she was returning home from tuition in the Jaripatka area. The accident happened around 7 pm on Thursday, and the truck driver fled the scene. The Jaripatka police have registered a case under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash or negligent driving, and an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024