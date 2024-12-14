Uttar Pradesh's Plan for a Clean Ganga at 2025 Mahakumbh

The National Green Tribunal extended the deadline for Uttar Pradesh to present its comprehensive sewage management plan for the 2025 Mahakumbh festival. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, the event demands intensified efforts to prevent sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava highlighted the need for a detailed plan that addresses sewage treatment proportional to the influx during the Mahakumbh. It mandates clear roles for involved agencies, contract details, and timelines for infrastructure projects.

The state's additional advocate general revealed ongoing work on intercepting and diverting sewage to treatment plants, with advanced oxidation systems planned for 22 out of 39 untapped drains. The tribunal expects a comprehensive report from the state's principal secretary by December 9, ahead of the next review on December 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)