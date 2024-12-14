Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Plan for a Clean Ganga at 2025 Mahakumbh

The National Green Tribunal has extended time for Uttar Pradesh to present a comprehensive sewage management plan for the 2025 Mahakumbh. The plan aims to prevent sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the festival, detailing drainage management and treatment facilities to ensure zero untreated sewage discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Plan for a Clean Ganga at 2025 Mahakumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal extended the deadline for Uttar Pradesh to present its comprehensive sewage management plan for the 2025 Mahakumbh festival. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, the event demands intensified efforts to prevent sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava highlighted the need for a detailed plan that addresses sewage treatment proportional to the influx during the Mahakumbh. It mandates clear roles for involved agencies, contract details, and timelines for infrastructure projects.

The state's additional advocate general revealed ongoing work on intercepting and diverting sewage to treatment plants, with advanced oxidation systems planned for 22 out of 39 untapped drains. The tribunal expects a comprehensive report from the state's principal secretary by December 9, ahead of the next review on December 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024