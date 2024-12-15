Tragic Turnover: Buffalo Saves but Tragedy Strikes in Gwalior

In a tragic turn of events, a tractor-trolley attempting to avoid a buffalo ended in disaster, resulting in the deaths of four tribal individuals and leaving 15 others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. The unfortunate incident occurred late Saturday night while returning from a forest herb-gathering trip.

The accident took place around 10:30 PM in the Ghatigaon area, as confirmed by local authorities. A group of 31 individuals from the Saharia tribal community had ventured to the forest in Pai Kho village. The vehicle overturned at Tilawali square while trying to avoid a collision with a buffalo.

Among the deceased were Foolwati, 45, Ramdas, 46, Arun, 14, and Kasturi Bai, 65. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Gwalior, where they are currently receiving medical attention. The local police are investigating the incident further to ensure safety measures in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)