Major Fire Erupts at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai
A level-2 fire broke out at a commercial building, Poonam Chambers, in Worli, Mumbai. No casualties have been reported yet. The blaze started on the second floor, prompting a swift response from fire engines, water tankers, police, and BMC officials to contain the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A major fire broke out Sunday morning at Poonam Chambers, a seven-storey commercial building in Worli, south Mumbai, according to a fire official.
The blaze, which erupted at 11:39 am, has been confined to an office on the building's second floor. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
A coordinated firefighting effort quickly ensued, involving eight fire engines, seven water tankers, local police, BMC officials, and other staff members, as they continue operations to contain the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Civilian Casualties and Aid Worker Tragedy
Israeli Military Strikes in Gaza: Unseen Casualties and Controversies
Tragic Airstrike: World Central Kitchen Workers Among Casualties in Gaza
Political Turmoil: Imran Khan's Party Revises Protest Casualties
Russia's Secret Numbers: DNA in Identifying War Casualties