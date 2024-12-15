Left Menu

Major Fire Erupts at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai

A level-2 fire broke out at a commercial building, Poonam Chambers, in Worli, Mumbai. No casualties have been reported yet. The blaze started on the second floor, prompting a swift response from fire engines, water tankers, police, and BMC officials to contain the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:41 IST
Major Fire Erupts at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out Sunday morning at Poonam Chambers, a seven-storey commercial building in Worli, south Mumbai, according to a fire official.

The blaze, which erupted at 11:39 am, has been confined to an office on the building's second floor. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

A coordinated firefighting effort quickly ensued, involving eight fire engines, seven water tankers, local police, BMC officials, and other staff members, as they continue operations to contain the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024