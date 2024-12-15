Major Fire Erupts at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai

A major fire broke out Sunday morning at Poonam Chambers, a seven-storey commercial building in Worli, south Mumbai, according to a fire official.

The blaze, which erupted at 11:39 am, has been confined to an office on the building's second floor. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

A coordinated firefighting effort quickly ensued, involving eight fire engines, seven water tankers, local police, BMC officials, and other staff members, as they continue operations to contain the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)