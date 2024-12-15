Left Menu

Devastating Cyclone Chido Hits Mayotte, Leaving Tragedy in Its Wake

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte with force, killing at least 11 individuals. The storm, the most severe in nearly a century, caused significant damage to infrastructure and raised concerns about crucial resources like food and water. The island faces ongoing challenges due to poverty and social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:48 IST
Cyclone Chido unleashed devastating force on Mayotte, resulting in at least 11 fatalities, according to French weather forecasters. The cyclone, which swept through the Indian Ocean archipelago with winds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, marked the most intense storm in over 90 years.

As authorities grappled with assessing the full impact, there were rising concerns over the availability of essential resources such as food, water, and sanitation for the affected population. Critical infrastructure, including makeshift housing, government buildings, and a hospital, suffered extensive damage.

Located thousands of kilometers from mainland France, Mayotte has long struggled with issues of poverty, gang violence, and social unrest, challenges that are now further exacerbated by this natural disaster. Earlier this year, these tensions were already heightened due to a severe water shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

