Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Campierganj: Blaze Devours Shops in Uttar Pradesh

A devastating fire erupted late Sunday in a Campierganj, Uttar Pradesh building, destroying shops and causing damage worth over Rs 25 lakh. Despite local efforts, the blaze spread rapidly. Authorities managed to control it after a two-hour operation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:18 IST
Inferno Strikes Campierganj: Blaze Devours Shops in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a three-storey building in Campierganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night, resulting in extensive damage worth at least Rs 25 lakh, according to officials.

The local community was gripped with panic as flames rapidly consumed the structure. Initial efforts by locals to douse the fire were in vain, prompting them to alert authorities. Police and firefighters swiftly responded, rescuing individuals trapped inside.

The fire was brought under control after a challenging two-hour operation, officials confirmed on Monday. The building, owned by Rahul and Pankaj Saraf, housed various businesses, including a jewellery store where the fire is suspected to have originated. A police constable, Vivek Kumar, was injured during the operation. The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024