Inferno Strikes Campierganj: Blaze Devours Shops in Uttar Pradesh

A devastating fire engulfed a three-storey building in Campierganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night, resulting in extensive damage worth at least Rs 25 lakh, according to officials.

The local community was gripped with panic as flames rapidly consumed the structure. Initial efforts by locals to douse the fire were in vain, prompting them to alert authorities. Police and firefighters swiftly responded, rescuing individuals trapped inside.

The fire was brought under control after a challenging two-hour operation, officials confirmed on Monday. The building, owned by Rahul and Pankaj Saraf, housed various businesses, including a jewellery store where the fire is suspected to have originated. A police constable, Vivek Kumar, was injured during the operation. The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)