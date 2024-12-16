Farewell to Tabla Legend: Zakir Hussain's Legacy
Legendary Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73. Known for his extraordinary skill and 'dancing fingers,' Hussain died in a San Francisco hospital due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.
In a somber development, the world bids farewell to Zakir Hussain, the legendary Indian tabla virtuoso renowned for his 'dancing fingers' and immense contribution to music. Hussain, aged 73, passed away in a San Francisco hospital.
The acclaimed musician was suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, and succumbed to complications arising from the illness, as confirmed by his family.
Zakir Hussain leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the world of music, celebrated globally for his unparalleled mastery over the tabla, which won him admiration from audiences worldwide.
