Farewell to Tabla Legend: Zakir Hussain's Legacy

In a somber development, the world bids farewell to Zakir Hussain, the legendary Indian tabla virtuoso renowned for his 'dancing fingers' and immense contribution to music. Hussain, aged 73, passed away in a San Francisco hospital.

The acclaimed musician was suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, and succumbed to complications arising from the illness, as confirmed by his family.

Zakir Hussain leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the world of music, celebrated globally for his unparalleled mastery over the tabla, which won him admiration from audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)