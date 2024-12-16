Left Menu

Johnson Screens Achieves NSF Certification for PVC Pipes in India

Johnson Screens Private Ltd, a brand of Aqseptence Group, becomes the first company in India to earn the NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification for its PVC pipes. The certification, signifying top-quality standards, marks a milestone in ensuring environmental and public health through clean water distribution systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (Hi-Tech Pipes)
NSF, a leading testing and certification organization in the water industry, has awarded Johnson Screens Private Ltd, a brand of Aqseptence Group, its prestigious NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 certification for PVC Pipes. This makes Johnson Screens the first Indian company to achieve such an honor, elevating standards in water distribution systems.

Mr. Shiven Amin, the Managing Director of Johnson Screens, expressed pride in this accomplishment, which highlights the company's commitment to producing high-quality products that promote environmental sustainability and public health. The certification showcases their dedication to a vision where protecting lives and natural resources is paramount.

The rigorous testing and technical inspections conducted by NSF affirm that Johnson Screens' PVC pipes meet the stringent requirements of the certification, solidifying the pipes' suitability for water distribution. This certification is a globally recognized indicator of product safety and quality, essential for clean and safe drinking water delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

