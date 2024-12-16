Left Menu

Delhi Imposes Tougher Air Quality Measures Amid Severe Pollution

Delhi-NCR enforces stage three of the air pollution control plan due to deteriorating air quality. Measures include hybrid education for younger students and restrictions on older diesel vehicles. The plans aim to combat severe pollution under the revised Graded Response Action Plan.

Updated: 16-12-2024 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air has turned significantly toxic, prompting the Centre's air quality panel to institute stage three of their air pollution control measures. This move comes in response to adverse weather conditions leading to a sharp decline in air quality.

Air Quality Index (AQI) readings hit 367, categorizing it as 'very poor.' Under stage three of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), schools are shifting classes to a hybrid model for students up to Class V.

Additional measures include bans on certain diesel vehicles and staggered government office timing to help alleviate air density. These efforts highlight the grave pollution issue Delhi faces during the winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

