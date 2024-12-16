Delhi Imposes Tougher Air Quality Measures Amid Severe Pollution

Delhi's air has turned significantly toxic, prompting the Centre's air quality panel to institute stage three of their air pollution control measures. This move comes in response to adverse weather conditions leading to a sharp decline in air quality.

Air Quality Index (AQI) readings hit 367, categorizing it as 'very poor.' Under stage three of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), schools are shifting classes to a hybrid model for students up to Class V.

Additional measures include bans on certain diesel vehicles and staggered government office timing to help alleviate air density. These efforts highlight the grave pollution issue Delhi faces during the winter months.

