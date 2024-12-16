NBCC Secures Major Contracts in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd announced on Monday that it has secured new contracts valued at nearly Rs 490 crore in the states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. These projects are expected to boost the company's presence in India's growing construction sector.

NBCC has been awarded a significant Rs 459.6 crore contract to build Eklavya Model residential schools. This project comes under the aegis of the Department of Tribal and Scheduled Caste in Chhattisgarh, marking a notable expansion in the company's educational infrastructure endeavors.

In addition, the company obtained a Rs 30 crore order for the construction of a permanent facility for the Composite Regional Centre in Jaipur. This project, commissioned by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities, contributes to NBCC's diversified portfolio in engineering and real estate.

