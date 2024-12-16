Left Menu

Kerala and Karnataka Join Hands for Landslide Recovery

Kerala and Karnataka governments are collaborating to rehabilitate families affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed gratitude to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for offering support, as Kerala finalizes a comprehensive framework to integrate various support proposals for the disaster-stricken region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:41 IST
Kerala and Karnataka Join Hands for Landslide Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to aid families devastated by recent landslides, Kerala and Karnataka governments are collaborating to build sustainable and disaster-resilient townships in Wayanad. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound gratitude to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, for extending support to affected families.

Vijayan acknowledged the Karnataka government's offer to construct 100 houses and confirmed the selection of two sites in Vythiri taluk where new townships will be established. He emphasized the integration of various offers, including Karnataka's, into a detailed sponsorship framework aiming at real-time tracking of progress.

The initiative comes in the wake of deadly landslides that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala, claiming over 200 lives. Both leaders stressed the importance of relocating families to stable sites near their original homes to maintain emotional connections, thereby providing secure environments for those who lost their homes and loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024