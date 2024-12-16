Kerala and Karnataka Join Hands for Landslide Recovery

In a move to aid families devastated by recent landslides, Kerala and Karnataka governments are collaborating to build sustainable and disaster-resilient townships in Wayanad. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound gratitude to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, for extending support to affected families.

Vijayan acknowledged the Karnataka government's offer to construct 100 houses and confirmed the selection of two sites in Vythiri taluk where new townships will be established. He emphasized the integration of various offers, including Karnataka's, into a detailed sponsorship framework aiming at real-time tracking of progress.

The initiative comes in the wake of deadly landslides that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala, claiming over 200 lives. Both leaders stressed the importance of relocating families to stable sites near their original homes to maintain emotional connections, thereby providing secure environments for those who lost their homes and loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)