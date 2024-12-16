Arctic Chill: North India Shivers Amid Severe Cold Wave

On Monday, frigid conditions swept across northern India, engulfing states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, with the mercury plunging to sub-zero levels in Jammu and Kashmir and below 10 degrees Celsius in regions of Odisha.

The Kashmir Valley experienced an intense cold wave, with the small village of Konibal in Pampore recording the lowest temperature at minus 6 degrees Celsius. Other cold spots included Pahalgam at minus 5 degrees, Srinagar at minus 3.4 degrees, and Gulmarg at minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department forecast predominantly dry weather in the Union Territory till December 26, with light snowfall anticipated in higher elevations on December 21-22. Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan also faced biting cold. A warning has been issued as conditions are expected to persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)