Naidu Sets Ambitious Timeline for Polavaram Project Completion
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a completion target for the Polavaram irrigation project by October 2026. He directed officials to establish clear milestones and KPIs to ensure progress. Naidu also criticized previous administrations for delays and financial mismanagement.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared on Monday that the Polavaram irrigation project is set to be completed by October 2026. During a press conference at the project site in Eluru district, Naidu detailed the government's plans to accelerate the project's progress.
He urged officials to meticulously plan every aspect to meet the set deadlines, emphasizing the importance of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for monitoring progress. Naidu highlighted the establishment of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and urged collaboration among engineers, the Central Water Commission, and government officials.
The chief minister condemned the previous administration for financial and developmental setbacks while pointing out the benefits the completed project would bring, including drinking water for 28 lakh people and irrigation for over seven lakh acres of land. Naidu pressed for timely land acquisition and Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) to ensure project delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSF Resolves to Eliminate Maoism in Odisha by 2026
DRA Homes Sets Sights on Ambitious Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue Goal by 2026
Honda Revamps SUV Lineup with Three New Models by 2026-27 in India
Max Verstappen's Dutch Grand Prix Set to Exit Formula One Calendar After 2026
Chhattisgarh's Crusade: Aiming for a Naxal-Free State by 2026