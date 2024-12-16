Tragic Encounter: Man Fatally Attacked by Elephant in Ernakulam

A 40-year-old man, identified as Eldose, tragically lost his life following an alleged attack by an elephant in Ernakulam district, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The unfortunate incident took place in the forest-fringe village of Kuttampuzha during the late hours of Monday, according to local police reports.

Eldose was reportedly making his way home on foot after arriving by bus when the incident unfolded. His body was discovered by locals shortly after. A police officer noted ongoing protests by locals and remarked that the area frequently experiences wild animal intrusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)