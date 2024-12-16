Tragic Encounter: Man Fatally Attacked by Elephant in Ernakulam
A 40-year-old man named Eldose was killed in Ernakulam district after an encounter with an elephant. The tragic incident occurred in the forest-fringe village of Kuttampuzha on Monday night. Local residents found Eldose's body. Protests have erupted in the area, demanding action against wildlife hazards.
A 40-year-old man, identified as Eldose, tragically lost his life following an alleged attack by an elephant in Ernakulam district, authorities confirmed on Monday.
The unfortunate incident took place in the forest-fringe village of Kuttampuzha during the late hours of Monday, according to local police reports.
Eldose was reportedly making his way home on foot after arriving by bus when the incident unfolded. His body was discovered by locals shortly after. A police officer noted ongoing protests by locals and remarked that the area frequently experiences wild animal intrusions.
