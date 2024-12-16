Blaze in Poonch: Firefighters Battle Forest Inferno

A massive fire ignited in the hilly region of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, with the blaze overwhelming the forested Uchhad area in Mendhar. Locals and the administration have initiated a joint effort to tackle the inferno as it rages uncontrollably.

Local officials report that the fire erupted in dense forestland, expanding swiftly across the wooded landscape.

In response, the local administration, the Forest Department, and the Wildlife Department, alongside engaged residents, are working tirelessly to subdue the fire's advance, highlighting the urgency of communal efforts in disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)