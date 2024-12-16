Left Menu

Blaze in Poonch: Firefighters Battle Forest Inferno

A large-scale fire erupted in the forest of Uchhad, Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Local authorities, along with environmental departments and residents, have launched an operation to contain the flames as they rapidly spread across the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A massive fire ignited in the hilly region of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, with the blaze overwhelming the forested Uchhad area in Mendhar. Locals and the administration have initiated a joint effort to tackle the inferno as it rages uncontrollably.

Local officials report that the fire erupted in dense forestland, expanding swiftly across the wooded landscape.

In response, the local administration, the Forest Department, and the Wildlife Department, alongside engaged residents, are working tirelessly to subdue the fire's advance, highlighting the urgency of communal efforts in disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

Latest News

